Justice Department, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office close to settling jail harassment suit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is close to settling a discrimination lawsuit filed by the Justice Department over treatment of female corrections officers, according to court documents and officials.

A group of corrections deputies filed the lawsuit in 2021, and the Justice Department picked it up later that year, alleging that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office turned a blind eye to sexual harassment of the female staff by inmates at Metro Jail.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose has set a hearing for later this month to discuss the terms of a settlement. Lori Myles, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that a resolution is in the woks but said details have not been finalized.

“It’s on its way to being settled,” she said.

Attorneys for the Sheriff’s Office and the Justice Department told the judge last month that they had agreed in principle on a settlement but had yet to work out final terms.

A “fairness hearing” had been set for April 26 to review the settlement, but the attorneys indicated that they needed more time. Instead, DuBose ruled that a hearing would be held that same day on a motion for provisional entry of settlement. The lawyers at that time will go over terms of the preliminary settlement proposal.

About 100 days after the hearing, the judge will hold a hearing to approve the final settlement.

The corrections officers alleged that inmates regularly subjected to them to severe and pervasive sexual harassment. The civil complaint alleged that prisoners exposed their genitals, masturbated, hurled sexual slurs, made propositions and threatened sexual violence. Despite numerous reports to supervisors, the Sheriff’s Office did not take the complaints seriously and failed to take steps to prevent the harassment, according to the allegations.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.