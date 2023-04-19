Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a man was arrested on Tuesday, April 18 for stabbing his girlfriend.

Police said they responded to Springhill Medical Center in reference to a female with a stab wound who arrived in her personal vehicle.

Officers discovered the victim’s boyfriend had stabbed her during an altercation and they were able to detain the suspect on the scene, according to authorities.

Robert Means, 46, was arrested and charged assault, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance and police found drugs on him during the arrest, according to MPD.

