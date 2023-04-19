Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend

Robert Means
Robert Means(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a man was arrested on Tuesday, April 18 for stabbing his girlfriend.

Police said they responded to Springhill Medical Center in reference to a female with a stab wound who arrived in her personal vehicle.

Officers discovered the victim’s boyfriend had stabbed her during an altercation and they were able to detain the suspect on the scene, according to authorities.

Robert Means, 46, was arrested and charged assault, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance and police found drugs on him during the arrest, according to MPD.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Gas station robbery suspects
Citronelle PD looking for two suspects in connection to a gas station robbery
Gas station robbery suspects
Citronelle gas station robbery suspects
Ryan Terrell
UPDATE: Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration...
DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district