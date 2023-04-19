Mobile County DA’s Office aims to improve bad check collections

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Offenders collectively owe victims $3.9 million in fraudulent check cases. Each year, collections are in the thousands of dollars.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood aims to improve that.

The district attorney, nearing his 100-day mark in office, said during a news conference Wednesday that his office’s bad check unit sow has a warrant officer for the first time since 2011. Typically, that unit tries to collect on bad checks by making phone calls and sending emails.

The part-time warrant officer will step up those issues by posting physical notices at people’s homes and, ultimately, will be able to make arrests.

“And just within the last couple of weeks since he’s been doing that, we’ve noticed more people contacting us trying to set up payment plans so they can get this restitution paid to the victims,” Blackwood said.

The district attorney said the total amount of uncollected money from bad checks is $3.9 million, owed to some 82,000 victims.

“We want this to be something that will make our victims whole and will deter others from writing bad checks and victimizing individuals and businesses,” he said.

Blackwood said that once a warrant is signed, there is no limit on how long afterward that the money can be recovered.

“Even businesses that aren’t in business anymore – someone is owed that money,” he said. “There’s still someone that had that business that is a victim of these worthless checks.”

The District Attorney’s Office, under the law, geta a fee from the collections. Blackwood said that and other fees make up about 20 percent of his office’s budget. He said that money has been declining in recent years, which he added highlights the need for the state Legislature to fully fund prosecutor’s offices rather than rely on an “antiquated” system from the 1970s and 1980s.

“There are certainly fewer checks written these days than there were, you know, 15, 20, 25 years ago,” he said.

