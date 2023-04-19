Mobile Police hold memorial service for K-9 Pedro who passed away last week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile Police Department showed up in large numbers this morning to say goodbye to a hero. K-9 Pedro passed away last week after several years of service keeping people in the city of Mobile safe.

“Pedro meant the world to us. He was a beautiful dog. He was an easygoing animal. He served on several bomb search warrants, and he was always there for the cruise ships whenever we had a cruise ship to leave out. He was our number one go-to K-9 officer that would be out there ensuring that the people that were here visiting our wonderful city were leaving, and they were safe,” Corporal Katrina Frazier said.”

He performed over 300,000 vehicle searches for explosives at the cruise terminal, over 300 explosives searches at various events around the city, and assisted in over 100 searches with surrounding agencies.

Officers saluted him outside of University Animal Hospital as he was carried to a waiting vehicle for his last ride to MPD headquarters.

No one knew Pedro like his handler. Corporal Lawrence Battiste V.

“They had a beautiful bond as you can see in the photos. That was his baby and we’re here to support him in that endeavor and making sure that we provide Pedro with his last ride as an MPD officer. We love the community for being out here to support us and to show their support of not only K-9 officer Pedro but of the Mobile Police Department,” Corporal Frazier said.

Many people lined the streets as the processional made its way to MPD headquarters.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.