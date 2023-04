MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Night to Remember Live and Silent Auction is an annual fundraiser for St. Pius X Catholic School. It will take place Saturday, April 29 at 5 pm. Dinner, beverages, casino games, and music provided with cost of ticket. Tickets are $25 ahead of time, $30 at door.

Call 471-2449 for tickets and more information.

