Personal Finance 101

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to a recent survey, more than two thirds (67%) of the general population stated that managing the day-to-day cost of living is a key short-term priority, yet even those with higher levels of wealth feel they need to make choices and prioritize their day-to-day spending in the near term. To add, less than half of households said they have an understanding of their finances, and only 1/3 of households surveyed have a plan for the future in place.

While the financial environment is continuously fluctuating, between ongoing post-pandemic shock and continued challenges surrounding inflation, World Financial Group (WFG) authority Victor Sanchez gives us a crash course in financial preparedness.

Interview provided by World Financial Group.

