Popular Super Mario Bros. Games

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Super Mario Brothers Movie continues to dominate the competition at the box office. Mario is expected to become the first movie of 2023 to cross $1 billion globally. The movie includes many game references and is getting several people excited about gaming.

The iconic character is featured in countless video games. So, to celebrate the success of the movie, we decided to our research on Super Mario video games. In no specific order, here’s a list of some of the popular games:

Super Mario World (SNES)

Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES)

Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)

Super Mario 64 (N64)

Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

Since the movie released, Play and Talk in Mobile says they’ve seen a slight uptick in sales for Super Mario games. Manager Josh Langlois says they are especially seeing a spike in Mario Kart sales. Langlois says the older crowd is stopping by the video game and repair shop and typically looking for Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Mario games. He says the younger crowd is purchasing Nintendo Switch Super Mario games.

