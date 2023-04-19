Advertise With Us
Press conference on Dadeville shooting to be held Wednesday morning

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in conjunction with multiple local and federal partners, has scheduled a joint press conference on the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville.

The conference will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday. WSFA will carry it live on air and online.

Participants will include the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Four people were killed and 32 were injured in Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.

