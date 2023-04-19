Advertise With Us
Second Annual ‘Wild About Change’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surviving3.6 Inc. provides compassion, support, and resources that help alleviate stress for mothers who have lost a child, or children from an unexpected tragedy. The organization has a licensed therapist on board who helps mothers find healthy survivor skills, to feel peaceful and complete during the hardest times of their lives. Surviving3.6 Inc also assists with the cost of burial and grave markers to help alleviate some of the stress from families during a difficult time.

2nd Annual Charity Fashion Show “Wild About Change”

Date: May 21, 2021

Time: 5 PM CST

Location: The Locale, Mobile, AL

Door Prizes, Food, Shop the Look with Local Boutiques, DJ Swag, Photographer, Videographer

Website: www.surviving3.6.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071267826330

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CU52P-2p47a/?igshid=ymMyMTA2M2Y=

Electronic Business Card: https://blinq.me/AmKAUSxhhglX

