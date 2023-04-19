USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute offers volunteer opportunities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Volunteers can help out at the Mitchell Cancer Institute by becoming a part of the USA Health MCI Volunteer Auxiliary. As an auxiliary member, volunteers can serve as a Chemo Sabe in one of the infusion suites, at the MCI main campus on Springhill Avenue, at the MCI Springhill campus on Memorial Hospital Drive or at the Mitchell Cancer Institute in Fairhope.

We also have opportunities for volunteering as a HOPE Network Volunteer to reach out into the community and make a difference in the lives of cancer patients, caregivers and neighbors who may be interested in learning more about cancer and ways to prevent the disease or detect it at an early stage.

To become a Chemo Sabe, the volunteer must be an adult (18 or older) or an enrolled college student (16 or older). An initial commitment of one year is required, with exceptions made for students. Assignments are for the same day and time each week and typically last three hours.

To join the program, volunteers must complete an online application, and undergo a health screening and volunteer orientation.

Go to the USA Health website at www.usahealthsystem.com/volunteering and click on the Mitchell Cancer Institute.

