Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute offers volunteer opportunities

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Volunteers can help out at the Mitchell Cancer Institute by becoming a part of the USA Health MCI Volunteer Auxiliary. As an auxiliary member, volunteers can serve as a Chemo Sabe in one of the infusion suites, at the MCI main campus on Springhill Avenue, at the MCI Springhill campus on Memorial Hospital Drive or at the Mitchell Cancer Institute in Fairhope.

We also have opportunities for volunteering as a HOPE Network Volunteer to reach out into the community and make a difference in the lives of cancer patients, caregivers and neighbors who may be interested in learning more about cancer and ways to prevent the disease or detect it at an early stage.

To become a Chemo Sabe, the volunteer must be an adult (18 or older) or an enrolled college student (16 or older). An initial commitment of one year is required, with exceptions made for students. Assignments are for the same day and time each week and typically last three hours.

To join the program, volunteers must complete an online application, and undergo a health screening and volunteer orientation.

Go to the USA Health website at www.usahealthsystem.com/volunteering and click on the Mitchell Cancer Institute.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Baldwin County Trailblazers hosting Chalk the Trail
Baldwin County Trailblazers hosting Chalk the Trail
Second Annual ‘Wild About Change’
Second Annual ‘Wild About Change’
‘Erin & Aaron’ new live-action comedy Series coming to Nickelodeon
‘Erin & Aaron’ new live-action comedy Series coming to Nickelodeon
‘A Night to Remember’ with St. Pius X Catholic School
‘A Night to Remember’ with St. Pius X Catholic School