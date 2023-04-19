Advertise With Us
Witnesses say at least 1 shot overnight in west Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

Witnesses say at least one person was shot and appeared to be seriously injured.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rachael Drive. That’s between Leroy Stevens Road and Dawes Road in west Mobile.

We know that the person was rushed to the hospital. At this time, we don’t know the condition of that person, if there were more people injured or what led to the shooting. We’ve reached out to the MPD for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

