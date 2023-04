MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woods fire on Zirlott Road has forced several home evacuations, according to officials.

Authorities said the fire started around 2:30 p.m. and what started it is still unclear as several departments are still trying to get it under control.

FOX10 News is on the scene and will provide an update once learn more

