10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection

Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
From the Mississippi Department of Public Safety

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division seized about 10 kilograms of cocaine in Lauderdale County Tuesday during a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 20.

Jose Andres Hernandez and Jose Lopez Hernandez were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine.

Agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics also participated in the seizure and arrest.

