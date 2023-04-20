Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say

Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.(Annelisse Rivera via GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (Gray News) – A 6-month-old boy died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.

Two teenagers are accused of stealing a Hyundai and crashing it into a pickup truck around 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.

A 34-year-old woman who drove the pickup and three young passengers ranging in age from 6 months old to 15 years old were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Authorities said 6-month-old Cristian Uvidia was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Cristian died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.

“He suffered from an impact that fractured his skull, causing his brain to swell and eventually kill him,” Annelisse Rivera wrote in a GoFundMe created to support the family with funeral and medical costs.

The teens from the Hyundai were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old boys were charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle in connection to the theft of the car.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Biden’s labor secretary nominee Julie Su faces doubts in Senate
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings
FILE - Todd Haimes, second from right, and his fellow producers accept the Tony Award for Best...
Todd Haimes, who led a theater company to Broadway, dies
SpaceX's Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden touts US climate efforts as oil overshadows summit