AFC: South Mobile County fire 95% contained; close to 500 acres of land burned.

CODEN, Ala. (WALA) -This time yesterday a controlled burn quickly got out of control and forced neighbors on nearby Zirlott Road to evacuate because of how far the fire started to spread.

“As of last night, it was estimated about 450-500 acres. We had a pilot fly this morning so it could be even a little higher,” said Ken Leslie with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Crews worked well throughout the night to get the blaze under control. Ken Leslie with the Alabama Forestry Commission says the fire is now about 95% contained and there’s no threat to any of the nearby houses.

“The only thing burning now is back up in the wood line,” added Leslie. “We’ve got a dozer there now and we’re trying to catch that 20 acres or so and hopefully have it controlled.”

Leslie says the high winds yesterday caused the fire to jump some of the control lines. Now he’s urging people to be mindful of the weather before doing a controlled burn.

“Keep an eye on the winds and especially the humidity also,” said Leslie. “They both go hand in hand and can also influence an escape on a controlled burn.”

The AFC says they plan to send another plane up to make sure the fire doesn’t rekindle. They say depending on what the pilot sees they’ll be out there on Friday if necessary.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.