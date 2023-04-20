Advertise With Us
ALDOT launching campaign aimed at work zone safety

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is National Work Zone Safety Week.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is acknowledging the week by launching a new campaign titled “You Play a Role in Work Zone Safety, Work With Us.”

The campaign is aimed at drivers, asking the to drive responsibly through work zones.

In 2021, a bill went into effect that doubled fines in work zones for any violation, not just speeding.

Since then, the number of violations dropped by 20 percent, but the number of fatalities remains the same.

The state saw three deaths in 2019, two in both 2020 and 2021, and one in 2022.

Skip Powe, with the Alabama Road Builders Association, said while this may not sound like a lot, it is still one worker who did not get to go home to their family.

“One person dead is one too many. We need to focus on zero deaths. That’s a huge void that’s left in their families. That’s something these families should never have.”

