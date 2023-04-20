Career fair held Thursday morning at Ft. Whiting for Veterans in our area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A career fair was held Thursday in Mobile. It was open to the public, but Veterans in our area were able to take advantage early.

A great turnout. And this is a great opportunity for all involved, but Veterans were allowed inside an hour early.

Over 50 businesses and employers packed the Ft. Whiting armory Thursday morning.

“They want a career. So, what we tried to do. We found employers from Calvert to Irvington. From Loxley to Pascagoula, Mississippi. We’re covering everything and everything in between. So, if you’re looking for something, this is the place to be,” Veteran Service Representative Eric Marshall said.

It was hosted by the American Career Center, and as a Veteran himself, Eric Marshall knows the importance of this opportunity. Especially at this location.

“What better place to be than amongst my brothers and sisters here at Ft. Whiting. With the Marines, the Army, and the Coast Guard to our right. This is the most prime place to be,” Marshall said.

Veterans showed up dressed to impress and with resumes in hand. And they were greeted with a smile and an opportunity.

“They get to tell you what the job description is like, and sometimes they’ll hire you on the spot. It’s good. They have a lot of resources here. They point you to the right places. Especially being a Vet. They’re prioritizing us,” Quincy Ofield said.

