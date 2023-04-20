CDC data shows gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s no secret that gun violence has impacted the community and nation especially lately.

The most recent CDC data shows gun violence is now the leading cause of death for kids in Alabama.

The shooting at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Ala. that left 4 dead and 32 injured is once again sparking the age-old question; what will it take to stop the cycle?

Shakira Bee is one local mother who says she’s heartbroken yet determined to push for change.

“You want your kids to experience life. You want them to go to their kids’ birthday parties. It makes you kind of want to pull back,” said Bee.

In 2020, guns were the second-leading cause of death for children in Alabama behind car crashes, according to CDC data.

Now, 2021 data is the most recent year available. The results show 80 kids died from guns whether on accident or on purpose.

Bee says she’s sickened by these numbers.

“A lot of these killings are senseless and they’re innocent. I don’t really understand the violence,” she stated. “These kids are around here playing and to know this can be the last time you have quality time with your child because someone decides to do something so reckless.”

Even young children, like 7-year-old Mycah and 8-year-old Ashton, aren’t naive to what’s going on.

“I think only adults should have guns because they know more about them and they’re more serious about them,” explained Mycah. “But I think adults should lock their guns up and not just leave them out because if they leave them out, they’ll put them in their backpacks and shoot somebody on accident.”

“If you’re mad at somebody, don’t try to beat them up because then it’ll probably stop your relationship with them,” Ashton chimed in.

Bee says the solution starts at home.

“My youngest is 9 but I have a 13 year old son. I check phones. I check rooms. I check and I make sure every single day to have a one-on-one conversation checking in- how are you feeling, how was school today. So that way nothing comes as a surprise-- it’s my job too, I am your advocate,” she explained.

Mobile Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones says he’s devastated but eager to continue tackling the problem.

“Anytime you hear any kind of information like that, it’s a gut-punch. I have three daughters. I think of them growing up and what’s going through our kids minds,” he said. “However, one thing I wholeheartedly believe is the darkness will not dim the light. I know everyday there’s conversations and meetings going on to fix this. I want to stress the legislation that has been passed and that has been furthered. We need to be intentional about advocating for policy changes.”

Meanwhile, in 2021, the CDC says 1,315 people of all ages died by guns in Alabama alone.

