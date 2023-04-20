Advertise With Us
Changing Hearts Against Diversity ‘Masai Mara Fundraising Event’

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Changing Hearts Against Diversity is hosting a fundraising event for the Masai Mara project Friday, April 21 from 6-9pm.

Here’s what organizers say:

All proceeds benefit the Masai Mara Project to help provide sustainable living skills. Presentations about the Masai Mara village will be made by Dr. Cindy Ross and guest speaker David Sasine, chief of the village via zoom. Their will also be live music from Christina Chrystal and a silent auction. It all takes place at OSO at Bear Point Harbor.

Masai Mara Fundraising Event

Friday, April 21, 2023, 6-9pm

OSO at Bear Point Harbor

5749 Bay La Launch Ave

Orange Beach, AL 36561

Organizer Cindy Ross writes:

This organization was established to support, empower, and provide sustainable living skills in underprivileged communities. My mission is to empower and restore the lives of these people by raising awareness on social media and raising funds for individual projects. I want to take my passion for helping others and make a difference in this world. In honor of my late brother Chad Eric Lane, (C.H.A.D.) Changing Hearts Against Diversity Foundation was formed. If you had the pleasure of knowing him, his heart was bigger than he was and he loved all walks of life. He was known for loving people and helping animals. Through this non-profit organization, I want to do the same, I want to alleviate poverty in underprivileged communities by raising awareness through social media with hopes of raising funds to provide sustainable living resources.

The foundation website is www.changingheartsagainstdiversity.org

Event link to purchase tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maasai-mara-fundraising-event-tickets-541968852427

251-635-7477

