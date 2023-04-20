Daphne High School holds Spring Signing Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne High school hosted their spring signing day in Trojan Hall yesterday as two seniors began their futures with the stroke of a pen.

Family, teammates, and coaches filled Trojan Hall for the seniors’ big day. Lilly Rodgers, a member of the Trojans Dance Team is headed to Southern Miss to dance with the Dixie Darlings in the fall. Rogers’ hard work and love of dance have given her the opportunity to live out her dream, but it’s a bittersweet moment as Rogers is set to leave behind a squad of girls, she’s been proud to lead.

“To my teammates. You make every practice worth it, no matter if it’s good or bad. When I look back on growing up through dance, I look back on all the memories we created all the laughs and definitely all the tears in between and I’m beyond ready to watch y’all grow as I move on with my life. Thank y’all for allowing me to be a leader. Thank y’all for being the best teammates I could ever ask for.”

Trojans’ basketball star Randy Williams is staying in his home state, signing with Oakwood University. The 6′2 guard averaged 15 points per game as a senior and shot 40% from three. As he embarks on this journey, Williams says he wouldn’t be the man he is today without the love and support of his family.

“I just want to say I love you dad and thank you for all that you’ve done. I’m low key getting teary eyed... didn’t expect that, but I want to thank my mom for everything she’s done. I thank you for the sacrifices that you’ve made, either waking up early in the morning, taking me to basketball tournaments or on field trips or staying up late nights. You didn’t have to. Sometimes not even eat so that I can eat, you know, all the things that you’ve done for me in my life, and I just wanted to thank you for that. I love you.”

What a special day for these athletes. Congratulations to Lilly and Randy. We wish them great success as they begin their college careers this fall.

