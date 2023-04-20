Advertise With Us
Deepwater Horizon disaster still resonates 13 years later

The images of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion and aftermath are as powerful now as they were 13 years ago.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The images of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion and aftermath are as powerful now as they were 13 years ago when the incident claimed the lives of 11 workers on the rig.

The disaster sent more than 4 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite that environmental disaster, the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies director Mobi Solangi tells us the BP oil spill, combined with Hurricane Katrina and the 2019 opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway have brought much-needed attention to the fragile ecosystem in the Gulf and the Mississippi Sound. He said the growth of places like IMMS and other ecological tourism sites probably wouldn’t have happened if not for awareness and BP oil spill settlement money.

“Despite the disaster, we’re seeing the monies that are still available are still helping us restore and recover the Gulf,” Solangi said. “The Gulf has been battered. First, by Hurricane Katrina, then the BP Oil Spill, then the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway. It hasn’t had time to recover. In addition, we have these dead zones at the mouth of the Mississippi River.”

Also as a result of that spill, more than 136,000 acres of land have been set aside for wildlife habitat restoration.

