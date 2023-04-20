Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

DeSantis signs bill for death penalty reform

This bill will reduce the number of jurors needed to give capital punishment from unanimous to...
This bill will reduce the number of jurors needed to give capital punishment from unanimous to a majority of eight out of twelve.(Office of Governor DeSantis)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis signed a bill to reform Florida’s death penalty statutes Thursday, joined by parents of the victims of the Parkland shooting.

This bill will reduce the number of jurors needed to give capital punishment from unanimous to a majority of eight out of twelve.

“Once a defendant in a capital case is found guilty by a unanimous jury, one juror should not be able to veto a capital sentence,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to sign legislation that will prevent families from having to endure what the Parkland families have and ensure proper justice will be served in the state of Florida.”

A full look at this bill can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Chickasaw woman speaks out after mistaken identity
Chickasaw woman describes terror over SWAT team raid – but sheriff says it was bounty hunters

Latest News

Alabama’s unemployment rate for March has set a new record low, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s...
Alabama’s March unemployment rate sets new record low
MCHD supports Take Back Day for prescription medicines
A new USDA grant is expected to help expand meat processing in Alabama.
USDA awards Alabama $15 million grant to expand meat processing
Sewer leak spills four million gallons of wastewater near DIP
Sewer leak spills four million gallons of wastewater near DIP
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting