Does your baby have a cow milk allergy? Know the signs, symptoms, and solutions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each year, roughly 75,000 infants in the United States are born with cow milk allergy (CMA), the most common food allergy in infancy.

CMA is an immune response to cow milk protein, which results in a reaction to cow’s milk-based formula, and in some cases breast milk when the mother is consuming cow’s milk in her diet.

In those cases, pediatricians may recommend a maternal elimination diet whilst breastfeeding or switching to a hypoallergenic formula.

Despite CMA being the most common food allergy in infancy, it is often difficult to recognize and diagnose.

Dr. Jenna Timboe, a pediatrician and a mom to a child with food allergies, joined us on Studio10 to discuss the signs of cow milk allergies, what to do if you suspect your infant is allergic to cow’s milk, and how switching to a hypoallergenic formula can help provide babies with relief from the unpleasant symptoms of this allergy.

As the country continues to face the impacts of the baby formula shortage, Dr. Timboe will share what formula options are available to caregivers of infants with cow milk allergy in the U.S.

About Dr. Jenna Timboe, Pediatrician - Dr. Jenna Timboe completed her medical school education at Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. She pursued a pediatric residency at the University of California, Irvine – Children’s Hospital of Orange County and then stayed at UCI/CHOC for an additional year as Chief Resident. She has been working at a private practice as an outpatient pediatrician in Ladera Ranch, CA since 2017.

