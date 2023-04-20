Advertise With Us
Dr. Meg Heusser discusses chronicling her pregnancy on Instagram

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Meg Heusser is a Mobile-native OB-GYN with Infirmary Health’s Mobile Bay OB-GYN Center. In addition to her practice, she is an advocate for educating potential, expecting and new mothers about pregnancy and postpartum. She is currently chronicling her journey through her second pregnancy on Instagram.

She sat down with FOX10′s Shelby Myers to discuss the importance of the information she shares.

