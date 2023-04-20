Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Faith Academy student will remain on softball team, attorneys agree in civil suit

Jonathan Sauers
Jonathan Sauers(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Shelby Myers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Faith Academy and the parents of a student reach an agreement in a civil case.

This after an intense war of words between attorney’s for the two sides.

Last week, Faith Academy’s lawyer threatened sanctions against attorneys for the student. This week, the two parties have agreed on three terms.

First, the family of the student will present a letter from her counselor stating that remaining on the schools softball team will be good for her. Second, Faith Academy won’t require the student or her family to sign a release and hold harmless agreement to stay on the softball team. Third, the student will continue digital learning for the remainder of the 2023 school year at Faith Academy.

According to court documents, attorneys for the parents of the student originally accused Faith Academy of trying to pressure her to leave the school and quit the softball team.

In response to that, the attorney for Faith Academy called the accusations “baseless” and “conspiracy theories” in court documents.

Former Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach, Jonathan Sauers is accused of having a sexual relationship with the student. He’s been charged with one count of a school employee sex act and one count of a school employee sexual contact with student under age 19.

Court documents said he confessed to having sex with the 16-year-old.

Sauers has pleaded not guilty.

He bonded out and was allowed to move in with his parents in a different state.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Large woods fire in south Mobile County now under control
Large woods fire in south Mobile County now under control
Nurse charged with aggravated child abuse
Home nurse allegedly abused 3 year old with cerebral palsy
Kayakers rescued and arrested for boating under the influence
Kayakers rescued and arrested for boating under the influence