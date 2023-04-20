Faith Academy student will remain on softball team, attorneys agree in civil suit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Faith Academy and the parents of a student reach an agreement in a civil case.

This after an intense war of words between attorney’s for the two sides.

Last week, Faith Academy’s lawyer threatened sanctions against attorneys for the student. This week, the two parties have agreed on three terms.

First, the family of the student will present a letter from her counselor stating that remaining on the schools softball team will be good for her. Second, Faith Academy won’t require the student or her family to sign a release and hold harmless agreement to stay on the softball team. Third, the student will continue digital learning for the remainder of the 2023 school year at Faith Academy.

According to court documents, attorneys for the parents of the student originally accused Faith Academy of trying to pressure her to leave the school and quit the softball team.

In response to that, the attorney for Faith Academy called the accusations “baseless” and “conspiracy theories” in court documents.

Former Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach, Jonathan Sauers is accused of having a sexual relationship with the student. He’s been charged with one count of a school employee sex act and one count of a school employee sexual contact with student under age 19.

Court documents said he confessed to having sex with the 16-year-old.

Sauers has pleaded not guilty.

He bonded out and was allowed to move in with his parents in a different state.

