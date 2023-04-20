Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Foggy start for Thursday morning

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a foggy start out there this morning on the Gulf Coast with DENSE FOG ADVISORIES showing up across most counties as of 5 a.m. Make sure you drive slowly and safely as you head out the door. By midmorning, the sun will burn through the fog and that will help to bring our highs back into the mid 80s. This means it will be another warm afternoon with no threat for rain, but that changes tomorrow.

There will be two chances for showers tomorrow. One comes tomorrow around midday and the other comes tomorrow night ahead of a cold front. The severe threat is low for now but we’ll be watching for any changes. The weekend weather is looking drier and cooler. Morning temps will drop back to the mid to low 50s by Sunday morning with highs down into the mid to low 70s from Saturday through early next week. Next week brings a large threat for rain/storms by midweek.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Thursday April 20, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday April 20, 2023
Today's outlook: Wednesday evening, Apr. 19, 2023 from FOX10 News
Rain possibility as we close out the week
Today's outlook: Wednesday evening, Apr. 19, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's outlook: Wednesday evening, Apr. 19, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday April 19, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday April 19, 2023