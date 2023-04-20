Foggy start for Thursday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a foggy start out there this morning on the Gulf Coast with DENSE FOG ADVISORIES showing up across most counties as of 5 a.m. Make sure you drive slowly and safely as you head out the door. By midmorning, the sun will burn through the fog and that will help to bring our highs back into the mid 80s. This means it will be another warm afternoon with no threat for rain, but that changes tomorrow.

There will be two chances for showers tomorrow. One comes tomorrow around midday and the other comes tomorrow night ahead of a cold front. The severe threat is low for now but we’ll be watching for any changes. The weekend weather is looking drier and cooler. Morning temps will drop back to the mid to low 50s by Sunday morning with highs down into the mid to low 70s from Saturday through early next week. Next week brings a large threat for rain/storms by midweek.

