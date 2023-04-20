Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Grocery tax proposal facing pushback from some Alabama cities

Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are...
Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are pushing back saying it could hurt their budgets.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are pushing back saying it could hurt their budgets.

There is a push among some lawmakers to cut the four percent state sales tax on groceries. Some mayors around the state feel if that happens then they could get pressured into either reducing or cutting the cities’ portion of the grocery tax.

The city of Midfield relies heavily on the grocery tax. It makes up over $2 million of its budget according to Mayor Gary Richardson.

Richardson says he has no plans to cut their grocery tax seeing as they get a lot of it from sales at the local Piggly Wiggly and Save A Lot store. They turn around and use that money on city services like police and other first responders.

“Our highest revenue producer is the grocery stores so if we support eliminating the grocery tax, we might as well support eliminating ourselves,” Mayor Richardson said.

Richardson would like for lawmakers to actually talk to him and other mayors about the potential impacts things like this could have on cities.

Recently the city of Clay cut its grocery tax in half, the mayor says it’s hasn’t hurt them financially.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Jonathan Nakhla ... faces sentencing hearing in reckless murder case.
Former Mobile doctor faces likely lengthy sentence for fatal accident
An Alabama correctional sergeant has been convicted in a federal case involving the assault of...
Alabama correctional sergeant found guilty of assault, attempted cover-up
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Bill would criminalize assistance for absentee voting
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy student will remain on softball team, attorneys agree in civil suit