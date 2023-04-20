Advertise With Us
Gulf Shores community service officer placed on administrative leave

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores PD said they have placed a community service officer on administrative leave as they investigate a complaint regarding the handling of an animal complaint.

Police said the situation occurred on Wednesday and that a supervisor became immediately involved once they were made aware of how the animal complaint call was handled.

The issue is being investigated internally and the officer was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to officials.

