Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

How to claim money from Facebook

Facebook Settlement
Facebook Settlement(WGEM)
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Have you filled out your form yet? Turns out you can apply for your share of a $725 million privacy settlement.

Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

It’s not clear how much money individual users will receive. The larger the number of people submitting valid claims, the smaller each payment will be since the money has to be divided among them.

To apply for the settlement, users can fill out a form and submit it online, or print it out and mail it. It requires some personal information but shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to complete.

The breach forced Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress and to take out full-page ads where he apologized for the missteps. “I’m sorry we didn’t do more at the time. We’re now taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” Zuckerberg said.

Meta did not admit wrongdoing. “We pursued a settlement as it’s in the best interest of our community and shareholders,” a company spokesperson said at the time.

In the years since, Facebook has made changes. the company has restricted third-party access to user data and improving communications to users about how their data is collected and shared. In 2021, Facebook rebranded itself as Meta.

Facebook users can make a claim by visiting Facebookuserprivacysettlement.com and entering their name, address, email address, and confirming they lived in the U.S. and were active on Facebook between the aforementioned date

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Daily Dot Com: How to claim money from Facebook
Daily Dot Com: How to claim money from Facebook
University of South Alabama’s purchase of Providence could harm consumers, expert says
University of South Alabama’s purchase of Providence could harm consumers, expert says
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Faith Academy and student reach terms after legal battle
Faith Academy and student reach terms after legal battle