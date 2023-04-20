iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Randy Kennedy gives us a rundown of these weekend’s events.

CRAWFISH MUSIC FESTIVAL- Fri/Sat/Sun, Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi

Whether it’s the headline entertainment, hot boiled crawfish, crawfish cook-off, or exciting Midway rides, you won’t want to miss this event! The loaded lineup for the 2023 festival will include Jordan Davis on Friday, April 21st, Dwight Yoakam and Ashley McBryde on Saturday, April 22nd, and Bailey Zimmerman rounding out the festival on Sunday, April 23rd. CLICK HERE

THRILLVILLE- April 13-23, open at 5PM Monday - Friday, 1PM Saturday & Sunday, Ladd-Peebles Stadium

This fair will feature world-class entertainment including Sea Lion Splash, Wheels of Agriculture, and the High Flying Pages, plus over 30 amusement rides, fair food, and your favorite carnival games! CLICK HERE

GALLERY NIGHT PENSACOLA: DANCING IN THE STREETS -Fri 5pm-9pm, downtown Pensacola

You can expect to see over 60 artist vendors; featured artists The Hip Hop Society of Northwest Florida; the 2nd Annual Dance Off at the Garden Street Main Stage, plus music and dance performances along Palafox. CLICK HERE

DISCOVERY DAY- Sat 10am-2pm, Dauphin Island Sea Lab

The open house event gives you the chance to learn about current research at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and learn more about the coastal ecosystem we live in. The day includes a chance to explore real scientific laboratories, hands-on science lessons, and free children’s admission to the Alabama Aquarium. CLICK HERE

BAMA Q TV’s GRILLING AT THE BATTLESHIP- Sat 11am-5pm, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

They’re grilling to win prizes this weekend with Bama Q TV Way Down South at this Steak Cookoff Association event at the Battleship! CLICK HERE

GUMBO YA-YA COOKOFF- Sat 4pm-6pm, Seville Quarter, downtown Pensacola

Amateur and professional teams will compete for bragging rights for the best Gumbo in Pensacola. All proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. CLICK HERE

