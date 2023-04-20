MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Inaugural LS Charitable Cornhole Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 starting at 10am at The University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center

Team registration for this double elimination Cornhole Tournament is full.

The day of the tournament will include food, live music, kids area and raffle/silent auction. All proceeds will benefit neurologic cancer research at UAB Department of Neurosurgery and USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute.

On June 8th of 2022 a great family man and friend to many, Wordlaw “Law” Ramsey Stuart IV, lost his courageous battle with glioblastoma, a neurological cancer.

Born in the spirit of “We can do more,” LS Charitable is a non-profit foundation created in Law’s honor. The mission is to pay it forward and support the research required to cure cancer, make people live longer and help the patient and family live better during and beyond cancer treatment. To those involved with LS Charitable, Law’s fight and his passing brought into focus the tremendous reality of cancer and the adversity affecting families across the country.

Law loved cornhole so what better way to honor him and raise funds than with a cornhole competition!

According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 13,000 Americans are diagnosed with glioblastoma each year. Currently the five-year survival rate of this cancer is approximately 5%; the average length of survival upon diagnosis is a mere 8 months. In the time spent to learn more for our cause, we have been privileged to speak with Dr. James Markert, M.D., MPH; who is the Co-Leader of the O’Neal Cancer Center Neuro-Oncology Research Program. Dr. Markert, who worked directly with Law during his battle, can be quoted stating that ‘while there is no cure today, we will get there.’

Please join us on April 29th starting at 10am for a great day of fun, food and camaraderie while raising awareness for neurologic cancers. We hope this annual event will continue to raise awareness and raise money for meaningful causes close to our hearts.

Follow us on Facebook for more info on our annual Cornhole Tournament www.facebook.com/CornholeMobile

