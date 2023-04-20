Kayakers rescued and arrested for boating under the influence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Two local kayakers who were rescued by the Coast Guard in the Theodore Industrial Canal Tuesday night were drunk, according to investigators.

Cory Franks and Patrick Reaves were checked out by EMT’s then arrested and charged with boating under the influence. One of them also charged with assault for allegedly spitting in a state trooper’s face.

It all happened around 8pm. The two men somehow flipped their kayaks over and were holding on for dear life.

Several agencies responded, including Mobile Fire Rescue, a Coast Guard helicopter, Mobile County EMS and state troopers.

A Coast Guard swimmer jumped in and got the men to shore.

After that, a state trooper determined the men were under the influence of alcohol.

Investigators said Reaves caught an extra charge when he spit in the troopers face.

Both men were taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

