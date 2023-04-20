MPD makes arrest in Beltline motel shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Satsuma man Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a woman at a motel on the Beltline earlier this month.

Ronalldo Kendricks faces charges of murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Kendricks is accused of shooting Ashley Williams early in the morning on April 4. According to authorities, Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle at the Extend-a-Suites, 33 E. Interstate 65 Service Road South, and later died at the hospital as a result of her injury.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

