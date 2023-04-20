Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD makes arrest in Beltline motel shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Satsuma man Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a woman at a motel on the Beltline earlier this month.

Ronalldo Kendricks faces charges of murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Kendricks is accused of shooting Ashley Williams early in the morning on April 4. According to authorities, Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle at the Extend-a-Suites, 33 E. Interstate 65 Service Road South, and later died at the hospital as a result of her injury.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Career fair held Thursday morning at Fort Whiting for veterans in our area
Career fair held Thursday morning at Fort Whiting for veterans in our area
Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla ... sentenced for murder.
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
MPD arrest suspect in Beltline motel murder
MPD arrest suspect in Beltline motel murder
Prodisee Pantry celebrates 20 years
Prodisee Pantry celebrates 20 years