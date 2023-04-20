MPD says man assaults church employee, police officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man who they say assaulted an officer.

Twenty-eight-year-old Deion Johnson is facing one count each of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Officers were called to Big Tuna Car Wash, 2411 Schillinger Rd., around 11 a.m. Wednesday after a man reportedly struck a vehicle at the car wash and then ran away from the scene. According to investigators, he then went to a nearby church where he allegedly assaulted a church employee, causing minor injuries. He also kicked a door while inside the church, police said. When officers caught up to him, he physically resisted and assaulted an officer, authorities said.

Police said he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Johnson’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, jail records show.

