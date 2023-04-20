Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

A family in Virginia says their 3-year-old son has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia family says they are going through the worst thing a parent could imagine.

Brittany Ashby has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of her sister and brother-in-law after her nephew was hit and killed by a car in an area parking lot Tuesday night.

The family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski.

WDBJ reports a prayer service has been scheduled for Wednesday night at the Timberlake Church in Lynchburg.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Logan so much and we are just devastated for him and for his family,” said Rev. Brad McMullen, pastor at Timberlake Church. “Throughout the community, so many lives are touched by his short life.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone who may have witnessed Tuesday’s crash to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists
Police say four people were found dead at a home in Bowdain, Maine Tuesday, and the suspect is...
Beloved couple killed in Bowdoin quadruple murder remembered
Facebook Settlement
How to claim money from Facebook
University of South Alabama’s purchase of Providence could harm consumers, expert says
University of South Alabama’s purchase of Providence could harm consumers, expert says