OWA’s spring events

OWA in Foley is telling us all about their upcoming Spring events.

Rainbow Run

April 22

7:30 a.m. (check-in)

9 a.m. (run begins)

Let’s get ready to run! The most colorful race in Baldwin County, Rainbow Run, returns to OWA on Saturday, April 22. This 1.5-mile run guarantees fun as rainbow-colored powder fills the air and covers the participants as they jog, walk, skip or sprint through the streets of Downtown OWA.

Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival

May 4, 5 and 6th

Named the 2021 Event of the Year by the Alabama Tourism Department, this all-ages hot air balloon festival is free-to-enter with a variety of activities and entertainment to keep your imagination soaring. The festival features daily live music and entertainment, arts and crafts displays, and balloon glows plus tethered rides (weather-permitting). This year’s event will feature over 50 balloons with pilots from across the country! Catch the Balloon Glow (weather and wind permitting) daily beginning around dusk.

The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival at OWA Parks & Resort benefits the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce.

Shows coming to the OWA Theater

o April 28 & 29 – Florida Bee Gees Tribute Band - Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to experience Saturday Night Fever. The Florida Bee Gees Tribute Presents a dynamic, interactive, and thoroughly entertaining live tribute to the multi-platinum kings of disco.

o May 5 & 6 – Pandora’s Box, The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute is sure to impress with an amazing homage to Aerosmith. This band boasts sounds so authentic and with such a powerful energy onstage.

o May 12 & 13 - Beyonce Formation Experience, A Tribute Band is an electrifying tribute showcasing some of Beyonce’s greatest hits such as, “Single Ladies”, “Formation”, “Crazy in Love” and many more. This concert is sure to have you singing and dancing out of your seat from its riveting choreography and sensational dancers to the amazing sounds of the live band!

For more information visit their website at: www.visitowa.com

OWA

205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535

Phone: 251-369-6100 www.visitowa.com

