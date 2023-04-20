Scattered thunderstorms expected

(WALA) - Mild conditions are expected overnight, with some patchy fog possible.

A warmer day is expected on Friday, with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A few scattered thundershowers may return to the forecast late in the day Friday. Our rain chances are up a little to 50% overnight Friday night, with a few thunderstorms possible.

More dry air should return Saturday. Morning lows will be a bit cool Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Things look more unsettled next week. Rain chances are up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

