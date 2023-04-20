Spring gardening for beginners

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gardening is no longer just Grandma’s favorite pastime. As The National Association of Realtors reports Millennials now make up nearly half of all home buyers, and green space was high on their priority list, a new trends report reveals 55% of Gen Y want to spend more time gardening this year! And they’re not alone… 60% of Gen Z want to dig in as well!

Seventy-five percent of all homeowners are (at least somewhat) interested in gardening. And their motives are clear: sustainability, cost-savings, health and family-bonding time. A recent Lowe’s study finds:

• 80% say gardening is an important way to contribute to a more sustainable future

• 52% cite saving money on food as a perk

• 51% identify easy access to healthy food as a benefit

• 63% of men and 53% of women see gardening as a great way to spend quality time with kids

But no matter their age, beginners confess to several barriers preventing them from growing a green thumb… lack of information, inspiration, experience and time. So, it’s Lowe’s SpringFest to the rescue!

The annual spring celebration offers up everything from free weekend workshops and events to ‘deals of the day’ to help give budding gardeners a much-needed boost. Garden Center Experts Gary McCoy and Brian Shaunfield joined us on the show for a fun spring gardening conversation.

