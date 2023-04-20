Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Spring gardening for beginners

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gardening is no longer just Grandma’s favorite pastime. As The National Association of Realtors reports Millennials now make up nearly half of all home buyers, and green space was high on their priority list, a new trends report reveals 55% of Gen Y want to spend more time gardening this year! And they’re not alone… 60% of Gen Z want to dig in as well!

Seventy-five percent of all homeowners are (at least somewhat) interested in gardening. And their motives are clear: sustainability, cost-savings, health and family-bonding time. A recent Lowe’s study finds:

• 80% say gardening is an important way to contribute to a more sustainable future

• 52% cite saving money on food as a perk

• 51% identify easy access to healthy food as a benefit

• 63% of men and 53% of women see gardening as a great way to spend quality time with kids

But no matter their age, beginners confess to several barriers preventing them from growing a green thumb… lack of information, inspiration, experience and time. So, it’s Lowe’s SpringFest to the rescue!

The annual spring celebration offers up everything from free weekend workshops and events to ‘deals of the day’ to help give budding gardeners a much-needed boost. Garden Center Experts Gary McCoy and Brian Shaunfield joined us on the show for a fun spring gardening conversation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Inaugural LS Charitable Cornhole Tournament
Inaugural LS Charitable Cornhole Tournament
Changing Hearts Against Diversity ‘Masai Mara Fundraising Event’
Changing Hearts Against Diversity ‘Masai Mara Fundraising Event’
Inaugural LS Charitable Cornhole Tournament
Inaugural LS Charitable Cornhole Tournament
Changing Hearts Against Diversity ‘Masai Mara Fundraising Event’
Changing Hearts Against Diversity ‘Masai Mara Fundraising Event’