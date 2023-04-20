Summer Zoo Camp deadline approaching

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The deadline is approaching to enroll children in kindergarten through eighth grades in the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Summer Zoo Camp 2023 in Gulf Shores. The camp lasts for one week, running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended care hours available. Eight sessions are available from June 5 to Aug. 4, with no camp during the week of July 4.

Joel Hamilton, executive director of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo spoke with FOX10′s Shelby Myers about the camp.

The registration deadline is May 12 at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

