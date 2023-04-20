Teenager accused of leading Orange Beach PD on high-speed chase

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly leading Orange Beach Police on a high-speed chase, according to officials.

Police said 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, they initiated a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Pensacola two weeks ago travelling on Highway 161.

The vehicle stopped initially, but sped off as officials approached the vehicle and a chase ensued which reached speeds of 95 miles per hour, according to authorities.

The chase continued down Canal Road and ended around 10th Avenue in Gulf Shores when one of the drivers tires went out, according to officials.

Authorities said the driver attempted to run away, but they were able to catch him after a short foot pursuit. There was a 16-year-old female passenger who did not run, according to police.

Officials said they found three large bags of marijuana in the vehicle and charged the driver with possession of marijuana, receiving a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude.

The passenger was charged with possession of marijuana, according to police.

