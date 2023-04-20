Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Teenager accused of leading Orange Beach PD on high-speed chase

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly leading Orange Beach Police on a high-speed chase, according to officials.

Police said 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, they initiated a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Pensacola two weeks ago travelling on Highway 161.

The vehicle stopped initially, but sped off as officials approached the vehicle and a chase ensued which reached speeds of 95 miles per hour, according to authorities.

The chase continued down Canal Road and ended around 10th Avenue in Gulf Shores when one of the drivers tires went out, according to officials.

Authorities said the driver attempted to run away, but they were able to catch him after a short foot pursuit. There was a 16-year-old female passenger who did not run, according to police.

Officials said they found three large bags of marijuana in the vehicle and charged the driver with possession of marijuana, receiving a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude.

The passenger was charged with possession of marijuana, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

MPD arrest suspect in Beltline motel murder
MPD arrest suspect in Beltline motel murder
Prodisee Pantry celebrates 20 years
Prodisee Pantry celebrates 20 years
AFC: South Mobile County fire 95% contained; close to 500 acres of land burned.
AFC: South Mobile County fire 95% contained; close to 500 acres of land burned.
Teenager leads Orange Beach PD on high speed chase
Teenager leads Orange Beach PD on high speed chase