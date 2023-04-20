Advertise With Us
University of South Alabama’s purchase of Providence could harm consumers, expert says

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When the University of South Alabama formally takes over Providence Hospital, it will command a market share that could dictate pricing, according to an expert who studies health care economics.

The $85 million purchase will reduce the number of hospital owners in Mobile from four to three. Robert Burns, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, told FOX10 News that reduced competition usually is bad for patients.

“That one’s easy to answer,” he said. “We’ve got decades of research.”

Burns said when a city has a dominant hospital company, it has more pull with insurance companies to set higher reimbursement rates. That, he said, translates into higher costs for patients.

The transaction, which will close in the fall, will add Providence’s 350 beds and affiliated health clinics to the USA Health’s holdings. USA Health told FOX10 News that the deal does not require approval from the Justice Department but will be reviewed by the Alabama Department of Public Health for licensing purposes.

At a news conference on Tuesday, University of South Alabama officials downplayed the possibility the deal could lead to higher prices. Despite the fact that Providence is less than seven miles from USA Health’s University Hospital, CEO Owen Bailey said there has been little overlap between USA Health and Providence.

“If you look at the map of sites that Providence has, and sites that USA Health has, they’re very complementary,” he said. “There really wasn’t a lot of duplication. And I think that is really a nice, complementary fit that we will have geographically civil allow us to provide more options for patients.”

University officials have said patient care will improve after the merge. But Burns expressed skepticism. He said economics, not patient care, drive hospital mergers and acquisitions. He added that hospitals still are struggling under increased costs from the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that labor costs jumped dramatically with the surging demand for health care workers. Hospitals had trouble retaining nurses and had to pay higher rates for traveling nurses, he said.

Government aid passed the pandemic is running out, but costs have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, Burns said.

“Here’s the issue: The costs are going up like this,” he said, simulating a line graph with his arm. “The reimbursements going up like that.”

John Marymount, dean of the USA’s Whiddon College of Medicine, noted during the news conference that Providence has had an out-of-state owner and that the USA’s purchase will return it to local ownership.

“This brings it back,” he said. “This is our community. It’s our region.”

The period of several months between this week’s announcement will give time for the two hospital systems to work out issues big and small in an effort to ensure a smooth transition. For example, USA Health has pledged to maintain the religious statues and sacred items at the formerly Catholic hospital for three years. After that, the school said, it will maintain certain items to honor the Providence’s history.

