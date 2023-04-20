What is it?: Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Perry Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A possible panther/cougar sighting was captured on video in Perry County in the Buck Creek community this past Monday.

The video was taken by Mandy Dye around 7:30 a.m., as she was heading to work.

Mandy said she was pulling up to a stop sign on her road when she saw a truck slowing down in front of her. She noticed the driver was looking out across a field.

“I thought, ‘Oh, a deer,’ but then I noticed the stride of it and realized it was a cat, a large cat, so I grabbed my phone,” said Mandy.

Mandy said the truck drove off as she was recording. She said that is the spot in the video where it looked up. It watched the truck drive away and then continued on.

“A few months ago I took a photo of an eagle in the center of that field,” Mandy said. “It was barely visible. The fact we could even see this cat from that distance is proof positive it was huge.”

After the encounter, Mandy called her son, Dylan, at 7:50 a.m., and sent him the video via Google Photos shortly thereafter. They both made plans to look for tracks that evening.

Around 4:40 p.m., mother and son walked across the field, but they could not find any tracks on the ground because it was harder than they expected. They also found old scat at the scene.

Dylan added that they saw a lot of hog tracks and manure in that woodline while looking for the tracks, which could be a food supply.

Dylan suggested they recreate the video with him for perspective. From their comparison video, taken at the same distance, they determined the animal could be three feet tall and six feet long going by the size of Dylan, standing in the same spot the creature was seen.

Mandy said Dyan, a first-year college student, makes short films with his cousins and posts them on his YouTube channel. He uploaded the video from that morning and edited together a second video combining clips they got from that morning and evening.

Mandy said the scat has since been determined to be from a coyote.

When asked to review the video, Hattiesburg Zoo animal curator Kristen Moore said it appeared to be a cat of some kind, but it was too distant to know for sure. She said it could possibly be a bobcat.

Recounting the day of the incident, Mandy said the animal was very light-colored, and she could clearly see its tail touching the ground.

“I’ve had a couple of people say it was a bobcat,” Mandy said. “I can assure you it was not. It was too large, not the color of a bobcat and, as I mentioned, had a long tail.”

Mandy said she thinks it could be a Florida panther, which is known to be tan with a whitish-gray belly and chest. According to the National Wildlife Federation, the historic range of the Florida panther once extended from Florida to Louisiana throughout the Gulf Coast states and Arkansas. Now, the only place known to have wild Florida panthers is the southwestern tip of Florida.

Scott Petyon, the collections manager for the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, said it does not look like a panther. He said it has been many, many years since there has been a reliable wild panther sighting in Mississippi.

However, Petyon said officials could not really tell for sure what the animal was in the video because of the quality of the video and because the animal was too far away to be shown clearly.

Mandy said people have also asked questions bout the clarity of the video taken during the morning versus the comparison that evening. While the picture was recorded with the same phone, from the same distance, Mandy took the first picture from inside her car looking through a windshield, and the animal was in the shade. She said conditions were different when she videoed Dylan since it was evening, no shade and she was outside of the vehicle.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.