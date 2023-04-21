AARP: Travel scams

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring break season is wrapping up and many families are looking ahead to their summer vacations. Unfortunately, scammers are looking to ruin those plans for folks and steal their money. We have some tips to avoid getting ripped off.

Common Travel Scams:

· Criminals create look-alike web sites for airlines, vacation rental companies, and popular travel sites to harvest personal data and steal credit card numbers from people who think they are on a legitimate web site.

· Scam emails offer promotions such as free flights to get people to give up credit card numbers or to click links that download malware.

· Scammers make up vacation-rental listings, or duplicate real ones, to collect payments for nonexistent bookings.

Protect yourself:

· Book on the official web site of the hotel, airline, vacation rentals, or use a reputable third-party booking site.

· Carefully check a travel web site’s URL. Scam sites may use “domain spoofing” tricks, such as an extra letter in the address, while mimicking major travel companies’ branding.

· Call the hotel or airline and confirm your reservation after booking on a travel web site.

· Avoid clicking on links in emails with travel promotions like free airline tickets or warnings that your hotel loyalty points are about to expire.

· Use credit cards, which offer better fraud protection than debit cards, to pay for travel.

For more information to protect yourself and your family from fraud, visit AARP Fraud Watch Network at aarp.org/fraudwatch. It’s a free service for people of all ages from AARP.

