BCSO makes arrest in 2015 murder of Pensacola man

Decody Darnell Herring
Decody Darnell Herring(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect in the 2015 murder of a Pensacola man, whose body was found that year in Lillian.

Decody Darnell Herring is charged with the murder,

It was in November 2015 when the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigated a homicide after discovering the body of Devon Deshon Kennedy in a vehicle, in the Lillian community. Devin Kennedy had been reported missing on Nov. 14, 2015, in Pensacola, Fla., and his body was discovered the following day in Lillian.

As the investigation developed multiple suspects were identified, but there was insufficient evidence to support an arrest at that time, according to authorities. The case remained open but became cold, investigators said.

They said that within the past few months new information came to light and allowed investigators to refocus on this investigation. This new information, in conjunction with the initial physical evidence from the crime scene in 2015, and the totality of the information and evidence developed during our initial investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Herring for his role in the murder of Devin Kennedy, according to the BCSO.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, you are asked to contact Lieutenant Andy Ashton at 251-972-6872.

