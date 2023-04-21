Advertise With Us
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from vessel collision near Bay St. Louis

The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.
The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, a collision between a 53-foot yacht and a tug vessel carrying two barges caused the Coast Guard to spring into action.

After receiving reports of the crash, a response boat crew was dispatched to the scene, where it safely took on three boaters from the yacht and took them to Bay St. Louis.

One of the boaters was reported to have sustained injuries during the collision and was in critical condition. They were transported by EMS personnel to a nearby hospital. The other two boaters were reported to be in stable condition.

The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.

