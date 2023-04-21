Drug Take Back Day provides a safe way to get rid of unused or unwanted medications.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Twice a year, the DEA has its national drug take back day across the country. Experts say with substance abuse issues continuing nationwide this is a perfect way to get rid of unused medication.

“We want these medications out of our medicine cabinet and disposed of properly,” said Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council. “We also don’t want people mixing up their medications or they get in the hands of the wrong people.”

At its last take back day in October, the DEA collected close to 324 tons of unwanted drugs. Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council says this is also a good way to keep kids from getting their hands on other people’s medicine.

“That’s where most kids begin their drug use is getting something out of their parent’s or grandparent’s medicine cabinet,” said Guy.

The process is very simple. You’re encouraged to take any unused or unwanted medication out of the bottle and put it in a plastic bag. Then you can take them to a drop off location like Mobile Police Department headquarters to be disposed of no questions asked.

“If you get here and you have some sort of disability and you’re unable to walk up the stairs we have people that are willing and able,” said Corporal Katrina Frazier. “We have runners who will come to your vehicle who will come and assist you if need be.”

Once collected the medication will be taken to a DEA facility where they will be destroyed without harming the environment.

“The worst thing you can do is flush them. That gets into the water supply,” said Guy.

“If you have someone that may be battling some type of addiction and you want to get rid of drugs that you’re not using this is not only a safe way to save your loved ones but provide a safe outlet,” added Frazier.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following organization will have sites established: The Mobile Police Department will provide a drop-off location at its headquarters (2460 Government Street in Mobile). The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will have drop-off locations at Costco (1450 Tingle Circle East in Mobile), Walgreens #15151 (5707 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile), Walgreens #6085 (5530 Three North Road in Mobile), CVS #4888 (4453 Old Shell Road in Mobile), CVS #7671 (1401 Hillcrest Road in Mobile) and the Mobile County Sheriff Office’s Southside Sub-Station at the Theodore Shopping Center (Suite A, 5808 Highway 90 West).

