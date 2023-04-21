Advertise With Us
Earth Day celebrations in Mobile

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission is hosting three Earth Day celebrations in one day. The 2nd Annual Love Your Community Earth Day Celebration is taking place at Mobile Japanese Gardens.

The other events are a Recycling Day at Mobile County Recycling Center on Hitt Road and rid your home of unwanted items at our FREE trash disposal day at the North Mobile County Industrial Park.

Chatting with Working Hour
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Mobile Area Interfaith Conference
AARP: Travel scams
‘Win the Day’ run and fundraiser for Connor Crist and Prader-Willi Syndrome research
