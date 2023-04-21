Expect clearing skies
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WALA) - A few scattered thundershowers are expected this evening and overnight on your Friday. Our rain chances are at 50% through the night.
More dry air should return on Saturday. Skies will clear and we anticipate a very pleasant afternoon with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.
Morning lows will be a bit cool Sunday morning and Monday morning.
Things look more unsettled next week. Rain chances are up to 50% both Tuesday and Wednesday as a front stalls in the area.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.