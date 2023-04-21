Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Expect clearing skies

By Jason Smith
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - A few scattered thundershowers are expected this evening and overnight on your Friday. Our rain chances are at 50% through the night.

More dry air should return on Saturday. Skies will clear and we anticipate a very pleasant afternoon with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

Morning lows will be a bit cool Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Things look more unsettled next week. Rain chances are up to 50% both Tuesday and Wednesday as a front stalls in the area.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Chickasaw woman speaks out after mistaken identity
Chickasaw woman describes terror over SWAT team raid – but sheriff says it was bounty hunters

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Friday evening, April 21, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Friday evening, April 21, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Friday April 21, 2023
A few showers pushing in for some places
Midday Weather Update for Friday April 21, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Friday April 21, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Friday April 21, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Friday April 21, 2023