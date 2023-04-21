Florida meth trafficker must serve minimum 15 years of 20-year sentence

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man sentenced Thursday to 20 years in a Florida state prison for trafficking methamphetamine will have to serve a mandatory minimum of 15 years.

Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson handed down the sentence Thursday to Preston Ennis, the Office of the State Attorney for Florida’s First Judicial Circuit announced Friday.

On March 1, an Escambia County jury found the Ennis guilty of trafficking more than 200 grams of meth. Officials said Ennis had more than 400 grams of the drug delivered to his co-defendant in Bakersfield, Calif.

Ennis instructed the co-defendant on how to package the drugs, provided his cousin’s address in Pensacola as the location to ship the drugs, and also facilitated the co-defendant being taken to the post office to have the package mailed, according to the Florida state attorney’s office.

