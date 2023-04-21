Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Florida meth trafficker must serve minimum 15 years of 20-year sentence

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man sentenced Thursday to 20 years in a Florida state prison for trafficking methamphetamine will have to serve a mandatory minimum of 15 years.

Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson handed down the sentence Thursday to Preston Ennis, the Office of the State Attorney for Florida’s First Judicial Circuit announced Friday.

On March 1, an Escambia County jury found the Ennis guilty of trafficking more than 200 grams of meth. Officials said Ennis had more than 400 grams of the drug delivered to his co-defendant in Bakersfield, Calif.

Ennis instructed the co-defendant on how to package the drugs, provided his cousin’s address in Pensacola as the location to ship the drugs, and also facilitated the co-defendant being taken to the post office to have the package mailed, according to the Florida state attorney’s office.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Chickasaw woman speaks out after mistaken identity
Chickasaw woman describes terror over SWAT team raid – but sheriff says it was bounty hunters

Latest News

Helping Hands update: Camden Pancner can now walk
Helping Hands update: Camden Pancner can now walk
Gator spotted on east end of Dauphin Island
Gator spotted on east end of Dauphin Island
Sewage overflow continues in Brookley Gardens
Sewage overflow continues in Brookley Gardens
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe way to get rid of unused or unwanted medications
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe way to get rid of unused or unwanted medications
Portion of Ann Street to close Monday
Portion of Ann Street to close Monday