Funeral arrangements set for 4 killed in Dadeville mass shooting

Funeral arrangements for the four victims of the Dadeville mass shootings are underway.
Funeral arrangements for the four victims of the Dadeville mass shootings are underway.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the four victims of the Dadeville mass shooting.

Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox identified the victims as Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23 and Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, both of Dadeville and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika.

  • A celebration of life for Corbin Dahmontrey Holston will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at God’s House of Prayer. The visitation will be held Friday from noon until 6 p.m. at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home.
  • A celebration of life will be held for Dowdell. Dowdell was a star high school athlete and had recently committed to Jacksonville State to further his athletic career. A public viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Dadeville. The funeral service will be held the following day at Dadeville High School Auditorium at 1 p.m.
  • A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 27, at Greater Peace Baptist Church for Marsiah Emmanuel Collins. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
  • A “homecoming celebration” has been set to honor Shaunkivia “Ke” Nicole Smith. It will take place Saturday, April 29th at 1 p.m. The viewing will take place on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Integrity Funeral Home and then on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wright’s Funeral Home in Alexander City.

Dadeville High School announced that students would have a virtual day in honor of Dowdell’s celebration of life.

Six people have been arrested in connection to the mass shooting, each charged with four counts of reckless murder.

ALEA is still asking those in attendance at the party to come forward and provide information about what happened.

“We still truly believe that everybody that was at the venue that night has not come forward, and we have not had an opportunity to interview them,” Burkett said.

Law enforcement asks those with videos or photos from the incident to share them. Those items can be uploaded HERE. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click HERE.

